Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 62,375 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,207,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,375 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Roblox were worth $34,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

NYSE RBLX traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.29. 3,014,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,864,067. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $1,220,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,122.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $177,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,050.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $1,220,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,122.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,220 shares of company stock valued at $27,808,606 in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

