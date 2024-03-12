Polar Capital Holdings Plc Trims Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,792 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $12,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in ANSYS by 1,922.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,066,000 after acquiring an additional 313,285 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in ANSYS by 55.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in ANSYS by 3.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 25.6% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ANSYS by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,805,000 after buying an additional 154,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.75.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.51. 38,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.77 and a 200 day moving average of $314.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

