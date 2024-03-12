Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on POST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $104,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $31,233.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,417.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,434. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Post by 1,086.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after buying an additional 324,956 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 39.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 7.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Post by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 225,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Post stock opened at $103.04 on Thursday. Post has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.39.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.62. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Analysts expect that Post will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

