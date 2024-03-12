Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.66

Shares of Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.66 and last traded at C$22.73, with a volume of 35260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.33.

Primo Water Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

