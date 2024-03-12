PROG Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

PROG has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PROG to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of NYSE:PRG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.03. 19,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,727. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.66. PROG has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $44.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.35 million. PROG had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PROG will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on PROG in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in PROG during the first quarter valued at $1,787,400,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PROG during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PROG by 83.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PROG during the second quarter valued at $235,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

