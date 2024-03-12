Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Trimmed by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $134.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

