ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.24

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.24 and last traded at $64.24, with a volume of 3103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.51.

ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Financials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 11.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 6.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

