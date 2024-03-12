Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Up to $20.53

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.53, but opened at $21.26. Prudential shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 99,978 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Prudential Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 174,838 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 677.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 140,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 122,216 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth $1,068,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,194,000 after acquiring an additional 134,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

