Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 150 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $13,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merlin Capital Inc grew its stake in Ferrari by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Ferrari by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Ferrari by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its stake in Ferrari by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RACE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

NYSE RACE traded up $5.32 on Tuesday, reaching $418.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,668. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $375.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.84. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $252.17 and a 52 week high of $430.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

