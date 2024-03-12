Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 1,822 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Stantec worth $15,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Stantec by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stantec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Stantec Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Stantec stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $84.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.05. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average of $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.12 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Stantec Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.