Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $21,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 476.7% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.02. 229,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,820. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $207.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.53 and a 200-day moving average of $195.12. The stock has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total transaction of $306,523.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total value of $306,523.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,296 shares of company stock worth $5,093,810 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.