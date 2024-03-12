Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 14,667 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,910 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 302.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,113,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.28. The stock had a trading volume of 458,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,965. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.85. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. Raymond James decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

