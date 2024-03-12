Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 37,449 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,449 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $19,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 215,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $51.32. 819,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,161,788. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.62. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

