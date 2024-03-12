Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 6,132 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Up 0.6 %

Amgen stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.00. 217,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,047. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.20. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

