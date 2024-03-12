Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $12.03 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $12,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $77,355,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,248,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $593,188,000 after purchasing an additional 49,765 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 260,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 181,194 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,876,000 after buying an additional 628,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 26,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

See Also

