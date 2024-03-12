Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $14.19 Million Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 429,395 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $14,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on BNS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7843 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 51.77%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

