Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $23.47 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 209,615 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.11. 1,963,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,323,117. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $202.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

