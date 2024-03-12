Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 559,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $18,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.01. The stock had a trading volume of 410,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,417. The stock has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

