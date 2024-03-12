Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 34,003 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,003 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% in the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000,000 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $644,436,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,657,692,000 after buying an additional 6,307,085 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,021 shares of company stock worth $3,560,833 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

NYSE USB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,995,131. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

