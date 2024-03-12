Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Update

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 65.8% from the February 14th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
NYSE PMO remained flat at $10.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,498. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $12.17.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.
Institutional Trading of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.