Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Update

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 65.8% from the February 14th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PMO remained flat at $10.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,498. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $12.17.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMO. Creative Planning raised its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 405,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

