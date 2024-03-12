PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $89.00

Shares of PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 89 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.14), with a volume of 1133704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.22).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PZC. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lowered PZ Cussons to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 111 ($1.42) target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PZ Cussons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 184.33 ($2.36).

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PZC

PZ Cussons Trading Down 6.3 %

PZ Cussons Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £381.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1,187.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 120.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 137.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,250.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Tyler bought 46,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £49,760.35 ($63,754.45). In other news, insider David A. Tyler bought 46,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £49,760.35 ($63,754.45). Also, insider Sarah Pollard sold 7,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.28), for a total value of £7,403 ($9,484.95). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 46,856 shares of company stock worth $5,020,985. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PZ Cussons

(Get Free Report)

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.