QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Advisors LLC

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.2% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.39. 2,322,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,262,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $177.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

