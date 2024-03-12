Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,272 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 589,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up 5.1% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $17,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFSE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,189,000. AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 387,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after buying an additional 195,265 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 185,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 74,510 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 479.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 49,361 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,170,000.

DFSE stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,807. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

