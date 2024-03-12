Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 66.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $151.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,728,745. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.29. The stock has a market cap of $281.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

