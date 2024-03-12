Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

International Business Machines Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $6.00 on Tuesday, reaching $197.73. 2,891,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,288,104. The company has a market cap of $181.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.63 and a 200-day moving average of $160.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

