Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,677 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.5 %

KO stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.53. 5,269,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,671,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,067 shares of company stock worth $24,738,925. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

