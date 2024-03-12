Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 677 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 94.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $129,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,371 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 31,574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $162,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.62. 654,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,930. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.10 and a 200 day moving average of $280.81. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

