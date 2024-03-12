Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Jabil by 1.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Jabil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Jabil by 2.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.27. The stock had a trading volume of 662,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,949. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.16 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average is $126.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

