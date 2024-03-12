Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $606,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,315,832,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $7.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.45. The stock had a trading volume of 640,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,259. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $238.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.39.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.85.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

