Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $45,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.79.

LOW traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $242.52. The company had a trading volume of 739,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,146. The company has a market capitalization of $139.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $245.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.25 and a 200-day moving average of $214.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

