QUASA Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $129,046.72 and $643.98 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00017061 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00026022 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001752 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,073.08 or 0.99198438 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.27 or 0.00179907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009182 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00091104 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $73.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

