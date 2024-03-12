Raydium Price Reaches $1.29 on Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00001826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $332.86 million and approximately $61.26 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raydium has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,325 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,911,570 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium (RAY) is a distinctive automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain. Unlike traditional AMMs, Raydium integrates with a central limit order book, ensuring faster, cost-efficient trades and shared liquidity. This unique architecture allows it to tap into the broader OpenBook ecosystem, enhancing liquidity and user experience. The platform was conceived by a pseudonymous team including figures like AlphaRay and XRay, who, motivated by the challenges in DeFi in 2020, launched Raydium in partnership with Serum in February 2021. The native token, $RAY, plays a central role in the ecosystem, facilitating trades, incentivizing user engagement, and supporting the AcceleRaytor initiative for new project launches.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

