RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $266.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.23. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 129.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 1,462.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 30,720 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 99.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the period.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

