Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ REGN traded up $11.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $975.79. 107,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,017. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $946.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $868.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total transaction of $346,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,994,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total transaction of $346,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,994,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,123 shares of company stock worth $12,948,539 in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

