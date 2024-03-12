Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.06% of Repligen worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Repligen by 90.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 44.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,575,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,575,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $193,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,892,409.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,184 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $191.53. 59,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.03. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 7.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.92.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. Repligen’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Repligen

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.