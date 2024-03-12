Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March 12th (AMPE, APDN, BKCC, BKSC, BLIN, BTDR, BYFC, CASI, CENT, CMCT)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, March 12th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT). They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM). They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR). They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR). They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating and a $1,125.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO). They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS). BNP Paribas issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

