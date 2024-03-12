Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March 12th (AMPE, APDN, BKCC, BKSC, BLIN, BTDR, BYFC, CASI, CENT, CMCT)

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2024

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, March 12th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT). They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM). They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR). They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR). They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating and a $1,125.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO). They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS). BNP Paribas issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

