Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

RVP stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 8.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. Retractable Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Retractable Technologies by 27.8% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Retractable Technologies by 26.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Retractable Technologies by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Retractable Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

