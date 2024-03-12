REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

REV Group Stock Performance

Shares of REVG opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.70. REV Group has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.42 million. REV Group had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 101.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in REV Group by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

