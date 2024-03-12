RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.89.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

NYSE RNG opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.12. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $43.28.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

