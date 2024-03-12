RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

RLJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at $366,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

