RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $1.86

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.86, but opened at $1.93. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 1,504,692 shares.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81.

Institutional Trading of RLX Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth $37,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

