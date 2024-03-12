Robert W. Baird Reiterates Neutral Rating for AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $161.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.20.

AeroVironment stock opened at $159.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 0.42. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $184.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,165.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,462,000 after purchasing an additional 54,482 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AeroVironment by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after acquiring an additional 144,628 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in AeroVironment by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 322,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,641,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AeroVironment by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

