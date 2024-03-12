Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Down to $42.04

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.04, but opened at $40.79. Roblox shares last traded at $40.11, with a volume of 1,890,414 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Roblox Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $445,902.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $445,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,220 shares of company stock valued at $27,808,606 in the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,457,000 after buying an additional 686,594 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 130,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Roblox by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after buying an additional 4,927,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,132,000 after buying an additional 1,679,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter worth approximately $6,415,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

