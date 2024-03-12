Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Down to $4.48

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.48, but opened at $4.34. Rocket Lab USA shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 1,700,724 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RKLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.90 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 30.54% and a negative net margin of 74.64%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $285,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $133,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 695,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $285,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,088 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 83,514 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,395 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 170,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,596 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 244,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,949 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

