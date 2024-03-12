Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $39.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $44.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRC. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.10.

KRC stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,198.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,198.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $146,814.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,997,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 91,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,219,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,714,000 after purchasing an additional 583,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $360,831,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,265,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,501,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,898,000 after acquiring an additional 23,585 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

