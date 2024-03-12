Runway Growth Finance’s (RWAY) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Runway Growth Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.95.

NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $479.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.73. Runway Growth Finance has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $39.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.26 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.88%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,504,533 shares in the company, valued at $209,442,523.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter valued at $12,670,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 89.5% in the second quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 261,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 123,719 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 473.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 105,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 54.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 104,821 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $1,158,000.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

