Safe Price Hits $1.99 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last week, Safe has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $41.46 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00002792 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00121851 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00041517 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00018710 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000073 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99018947 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

