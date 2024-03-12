Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIS. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark boosted their price target on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Savaria alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SIS

Insider Buying and Selling at Savaria

Savaria Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 17,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$268,621.20. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$16.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$12.21 and a twelve month high of C$17.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.14%.

About Savaria

(Get Free Report

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.