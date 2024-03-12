Savaria (TSE:SIS) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark upped their target price on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Savaria from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.21.

SIS opened at C$16.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is 88.14%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 17,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,621.20. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

