Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 127,887 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 127,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,378,000. Altria Group makes up about 3.0% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $3,128,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 293.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 41,432 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,050,000 after acquiring an additional 133,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,814,000 after acquiring an additional 200,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,920,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,615,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

